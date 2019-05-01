Rare deals on Moog hardware synths at up to $200 off: Grandmother, Sub 37, Mother-32, more

In celebration of Moogfest 2019, Guitar Center has now launched “The Greatest Synth Sale on the Planet.” We are seeing some of the best Moog hardware instruments on sale at up to $200 off. Needless to say, deals on Moog instruments and synths are very hard to come by, so if you’re in the market for some analog synth goodness, take a closer look at the deals below. We are also seeing many of the same deals matched at Musician’s Friend and Sweetwater, but Guitar Center has the best selection going right now.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Grab yourself one of those awesome Moog T-shirts on Amazon or direct from Moog to celebrate Moogfest if you aren’t going to grab a new beast. And here are our hands-on reviews of the Sub 37 and Sub Phatty synths.

Moog Grandmother Semi-Modular:

Harkening back to the early years of analog synthesizers, Moog’s Grandmother has the characteristic style of a vintage synthesizer from the past. But make no mistake; this all-analog semi–modular instrument is 100% ready for the future. With a design focused on pure synthesis, you’ll appreciate the immediacy of just getting on

