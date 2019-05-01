Oakley luggage, backpacks & accessories from $15 during Hautelook’s Luggage Sale

Hautelook’s Luggage Flash Sale offers up to 75% off Timberland, Oakley, Eastpak and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Oakley Utility Cabin Trolley. This luggage is marked down to $115, which originally was priced at $230. Designed for convenience, this trolley offers hidden shoulder straps, a stowable overhead size and spinner wheels to get you to your destination swiftly. Even better, it has scuff-resistant fabric to stay looking nice for years.
Also, if you’re looking for a duffel the Oakley Utility Style also comes in an option that’s on sale for $80. For comparison, this duffel was originally priced at $160. It also includes a cushioned shoulder strap and spacious interior. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Hautelook’s Luggage Sale includes:
- Timberland Edgemont 28-inch Spinner $90 (Orig. $400)
- Timberland Keele Ridge 25-inch Spinner $80 (Orig. $320)
- Oakley Utility Cabin Trolley $115 (Orig. $230)
- Filson Small Rugged Twill Duffel $220 (Orig. $350)
- Oakley Utility Duffel Bag $80 (Orig. $160)
- Oakley Training Duffel Bag $70 (Orig. $130)
- Oakley Bathroom Sink LX Backpack $100 (Orig. $200)
- Timberland Ripstop Travel Kit $15 (Orig. $48)
- …and even more deals…
