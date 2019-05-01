PUMA’s Mother’s Day Sale cuts an extra 30% off women’s sneakers, apparel & accessories from $5

PUMA is offering an extra 30% off all women’s styles for Mother’s Day with code MUM at checkout. Even better, receive free delivery on all orders. The Pacer Next Cage ST2 Sneakers are a standout from this sale and they’re marked down to $38. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $70. These sneakers are available in four color options and are designed with a supportive structure for workouts. Their slip-on design hugs your foot like a sock and makes getting ready a breeze.

Another similar style it the Dare AC Sneaker that’s on sale for $35 and originally was priced at $60. This style reminds me of the very popular APL Sneaker that is priced at $165. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

