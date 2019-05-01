Sperry’s One-Day Flash Sale offers select styles at $45 for the entire family + free shipping

Today only, Sperry is having a Boat Shoes Flash Sale that’s offering select styles for just $44.99. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. The men’s Authentic Original Richtown Boat Shoes are timeless and on sale for $45, which is down from their original rate of $100. These polished shoes will elevate any outfit and they’re available in several color options. They feature a 360-degree lacing system for support and a cushioned insole for comfort. This style will also look great with shorts or khakis alike. However, if you’re looking for a women’s version, the Songfish Chambray Stripe Shoes are also on sale for $45. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Authentic Original Richtown Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $100)
- Cup Suede Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $80)
- Authentic Original Suede Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $100)
- Striper II LTT Suede Sneaker $45 (Orig. $75)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Songfish Chambray Stripe Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Oasis Canal Canvas Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $80)
- Koifish Knit Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Seaport Boat Shoes $45 (Orig. $100)
