This Starbucks 10-ounce Double Wall Tumbler is just $5 at Walmart right now (Reg. $10)

Walmart is now offering the Starbucks 10-ounce Double Wall Tumbler for $5 in Black or Teal Ombre. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees. Regularly $10, this is a straight 50% price drop and the best we can find. It starts at a bloated $16 on Amazon. This tumbler features a double-wall ceramic design to keep your coffee hot while still being cool enough to carry. It has a press fit, adjustable opening lid and a 10-ounce capacity. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, it’s not easy to find any 10-ounce tumbler for just $5. The next best option we can find in the price range in this stainless steel Rubbermaid Leak Proof Flip Lid Thermal Bottle for $8 Prime shipped.

Starbucks 10-Ounce Double Wall Tumbler:

The evolution of the ceramic coffee mug is here! This mug has 2 walls of ceramic for insulation to keep your coffee hot longer while being a comfortable temperature to hold. This mug also features a press fit, adjustable opening lid which ranges from fully closed (to guard against splashes) to fully “chug” opening. 10oz Capacity Double Wall InsulatedSlider Lid

