This Starbucks 10-ounce Double Wall Tumbler is just $5 at Walmart right now (Reg. $10)

- May. 1st 2019 5:01 pm ET

Get this deal
50% off $5
0

Walmart is now offering the Starbucks 10-ounce Double Wall Tumbler for $5 in Black or Teal Ombre. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees. Regularly $10, this is a straight 50% price drop and the best we can find. It starts at a bloated $16 on Amazon. This tumbler features a double-wall ceramic design to keep your coffee hot while still being cool enough to carry. It has a press fit, adjustable opening lid and a 10-ounce capacity. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All things considered, it’s not easy to find any 10-ounce tumbler for just $5. The next best option we can find in the price range in this stainless steel Rubbermaid Leak Proof Flip Lid Thermal Bottle for $8 Prime shipped

Starbucks 10-Ounce Double Wall Tumbler:

The evolution of the ceramic coffee mug is here! This mug has 2 walls of ceramic for insulation to keep your coffee hot longer while being a comfortable temperature to hold. This mug also features a press fit, adjustable opening lid which ranges from fully closed (to guard against splashes) to fully “chug” opening. 10oz Capacity Double Wall InsulatedSlider Lid

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
50% off $5

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
starbucks

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard