TCL’s refurb 4K smart UHDTVs are perfect for the office, game room, home theater & more from $240

- May. 1st 2019 1:24 pm ET

From $240
Today only, Woot is offering two TCL 4K Smart UHDTVs on sale from $240 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. You can pick up the 49-inch model for $239.99 or the 55-inch at $289.99, both in refurbished condition. Originally, the 49-inch went for $420 and the 55-inch went for $500. These TVs make for a great upgrade to game rooms, offices, or even home theaters if you’re still rocking a 1080p screen. Plus, with Roku built-in, you’ll be able to enjoy Netflix, VUDU, YouTube, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more without a secondary set-top box. Rated 3.9/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

With your savings, pick up VIZIO’s 39-inch 2.0-Channel Soundbar for $100 shipped at Amazon. Though the built-in speakers on these TVs are adequate for normal shows, when you watch a movie there’s nothing like having a dedicated soundbar to up the immersion factor.

TCL 49-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

  • 4K Ultra HD Resolution: Stunning Ultra HD offers four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail.
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR) Technology: Delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience
  • 4K Creative Pro upscaling engine: TCL’s proprietary 4K Creative Pro upscaling engine allows you to view your HD content in near 4K quality.
  • 120Hz CMI effective refresh rate
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi & Ethernet port
  • Stream over 500,000 movies & TV episodes across thousands of streaming channels
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

