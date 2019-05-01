Add one of these Tosot Energy Star Dehumidifiers to your home from $145 (Reg. $180+)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Tosot Energy Star Dehumidifiers in various capacities. The 30-pint model is $144.99, the 50-pint model fetches $174.99, and the 70-pint model costs $189.99. Amazon Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Currently, Amazon charges between $180 and $220 for these dehumidifiers after on-page discounts. All three sizes are at the best prices we could find. If humidity is an issue where you live, picking up one of these machines will make basements, bathrooms, or other areas of your home more bearable and much less moldy. Other features include a max sound level of 48 dB (which makes it rather quiet), power outage restart, and an ergonomic drain bucket. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon.

The Tosot dehumidifiers have a display that indicates the current humidity level. If you want a more thorough assessment, however, the AcuRite Indoor Thermometer & Hygrometer with Humidity Gauge will only set you back $11 Prime shipped. It displays indoor temperature and tracks humidity levels from over the last 24 hours so you can make adjustments accordingly. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

Tosot Energy Star Dehumidifiers:

30 PINT ROOM DEHUMIDIFIER: This sized unit is perfect for bathrooms or other small rooms. In just one day, you can remove up to 30 pints (4 gallons) of moisture from your home.

50 PINT ROOM DEHUMIDIFIER: This sized unit is perfect for basements or other medium-sized rooms. In just one day, you can remove up to 50 pints (6 gallons) of moisture from your home.

70 PINT ROOM DEHUMIDIFIER: This sized unit is perfect for basements or your whole house. In just one day, you can remove up to 70 pints (9 gallons) of moisture from your home.

