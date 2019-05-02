Amazon 1-day Acrylic Paints sale at up to 26% off: 60-pack $28, real brush pens $52.50, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ARTEZA (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 26% off its acrylic paints and real brush pens. Everything in the sale ships free and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout is the 60-pack of multicolored ARTEZA Acrylic Paints (22 ml, 0.74 oz.) for $29.74. And the total will drop to $28.25 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly between $42 and $50 over the last year, today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. These are non toxic paints ideal for artists, hobby painters and kids. This set comes in a storage box and features colors like Lemon Yellow, Phthalo Blue and Crimson Red, along with a 100% money-back guarantee. More details below.

Today’s Gold Box sale also includes a 14-pack of ARTEZA Acrylic Paints from $28.50 with 120ml pouches (fewer colors but much larger packages of each). You’ll also find the 96-pack of Arteza Real Brush Paint Pens from $52.53 shipped. Both options are at the Amazon all-time lows. You’ll need to opt for Subscribe & Save for the lowest possible prices, but all three of today’s options are notable even without it.

And you might want to grab this 10-pack of hand made Nylon Hair Brushes at just $6 Prime shipped to go with your new paints.

ARTEZA Acrylic Paints:

Exciting Selection of Artist-Quality Colors: Whether you’re new to acrylic painting or a seasoned artist, colors like Lemon Yellow, Phthalo Blue & Crimson Red will set fire to your imagination.

Rich, Vivid Pigments: Your premium acrylic paint kit features smooth, highly pigmented color to produce true, consistent shades. Ideal for canvas painting, these colors won’t fade over time.

