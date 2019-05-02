The Casio G-Shock G-Steel Bluetooth Watch just dropped $80 at Amazon: $240 shipped

Amazon is offering the Casio G-Shock G-Steel Bluetooth Watch for $240 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to Bluetooth integration, G-Steel allows users to manage their watch from an iPhone or Android device, bringing useful features to an iconic design. It’s solar powered, allowing you to ditch cumbersome charging requirements of typical smartwatches. Water resistance reaches up to 200 meters, allowing you to continue wearing your watch while enjoying water sports. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something that’s a bit more minimalistic? The Nokia Withings Steel is $104 and it is one of my favorite smartwatch designs. 8-month battery life and automatic activity tracking make this a hassle-free option worth considering for your wrist.

Casio G-Shock G-Steel Bluetooth Watch features:

Smartphone Link Functions; Battery Level Indicator; New Layer Guard Structure; Tough Solar; Dual Dial World Time; Chronograph

200 Meter Water Resistance; Shock Resistance; Neobrite; Bluetooth Capability

Quartz Movement. Countdown range- 24 hours. Countdown start time setting range- 1 minute to 24 hours

