The Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker is sleek, practical, and on sale for $37.50 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon offers the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker for $37.42 shipped. Also at Walmart with free shipping. It’s $60 at Target and most other major retail stores. This waffle maker had been going for closer to $45 at Amazon before today’s drop to an all-time low there. The vertical design not only saves space on your counter, it also has a top pour spout plus a fill line so you always have the right amount of batter. Other features include five browning settings, a locking handle, and an audible alert so you know when food is ready. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Have a good pair of tongs available to retrieve your freshly-baked waffles to reduce the risk of burning your fingers. The $10 StarPack Basics 9-inch Silicone Kitchen Tongs come in three colors and are rated 4.8/5 stars.

Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker:

The brushed stainless steel Cuisinart Vertical waffle maker takes up less room on the counter while making foolproof perfect Belgian waffles. Just add your favorite batter through the spout up to the fill line for consistent waffle thickness, top to bottom and side to side, that won’t spill over the edges. Indicator lights and an audible alert, plus five browning levels, guarantee crowd-pleasing waffles are perfectly baked for all your family and friends.

