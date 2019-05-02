Get a brighter smile from just $19 with these Fairywill Electric Toothbrushes (Reg. $28+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PRO Care (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 32% off Fairywill electric toothbrushes. You can grab the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush with 3 Brush Heads for $18.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 or more, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. You’ll get 3 days of use on a 4-hour charge with this model. It has a 2 minute smart timer, 5 brushing modes and 3 brush heads. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More details and deals below.

You’ll also find the Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush with a USB Inductive magnetic charger dock for $22.49 Prime shipped. This model carries a 4+ star rating and is regularly closer to $30. You can pick up an extra package of replacement heads from just $10 on Amazon as well.

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush :

POWERFUL CLEANING AS JUST GET OFF DENTIST’S CHAIR with 40,000 micro-brush per minute. Enjoy clean and healthy teeth in 7 days and improve gum and oral health in 14 days. 5 YEARS LIFE DESIGN WITH 1 YEAR WARRANTY AND 180 DAYS NO HASSLE RETURN.

4 HOURS CHARGE FOR MINIMUM 30 DAYS USE you can bring it to a travel or business trip without adapter and USB cable. 2 minutes smart timer with interval pause reminding each 30 seconds to encourage dentist-recommended brushing habit. Waterproof to be used at bath and shower.

