Save $380 on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch cellular 256GB iPad Pro at $699 shipped

- May. 2nd 2019 5:36 pm ET

Get this deal
$380 $699
0

B&H Photo is offering Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi and Cellular 256GB in Silver and Gold for $699 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy is still selling this model for $1,080, and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro is still a great option for those looking to pick up a large and powerful tablet. With support for Apple Pencil and Apple’s official Smart Keyboard, this 13-inch device is the perfect portable productivity machine, especially with built-in LTE.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to pick up a Smart Keyboard-compatible case to keep your iPad protected. This clear option at Amazon is just $14 Prime shipped, is highly-rated, and will work both with or without the Smart Keyboard.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP iSight Camera
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$380 $699

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Here you'll find all of the best iPad deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple currently offers a number of different sizes, including the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Each of the these models cover a variety of needs for students, professionals and more.

B&H

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide