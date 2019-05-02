Save $380 on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch cellular 256GB iPad Pro at $699 shipped

B&H Photo is offering Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi and Cellular 256GB in Silver and Gold for $699 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy is still selling this model for $1,080, and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro is still a great option for those looking to pick up a large and powerful tablet. With support for Apple Pencil and Apple’s official Smart Keyboard, this 13-inch device is the perfect portable productivity machine, especially with built-in LTE.
Don’t forget to pick up a Smart Keyboard-compatible case to keep your iPad protected. This clear option at Amazon is just $14 Prime shipped, is highly-rated, and will work both with or without the Smart Keyboard.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:
- 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 12MP iSight Camera
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- Lightning Connector, Smart Connector
