Get the highly-rated Ozark Trail quad folding wagon & enjoy summer walks w/ the kids: $45 (Reg. $55)

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail Quad Folding Wagon with Telescoping Handle for $44.88 shipped. For comparison, third-parties on Amazon have it listed for around $55. This wagon is perfect for evening walks as the weather gets nicer out, and the built-in bags are great for carrying around drinks and snacks too. Plus, the telescoping handle means it’ll be a great length for anyone who pulls it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Sport-Brella Versa-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella with Universal Clamp is a must-have with this wagon. At $18 Prime shipped, it’s a #1 best-seller on Amazon and is a perfect addition for more sunny days at the beach or around the neighborhood.

Ozark Trail Quad Folding Wagon features:

This Ozark Trail Folding Wagon is perfect for hauling all your essentials around the campsite. Built with a durable steel frame and double layer polyester fabric, it can handle up to 225 lbs. You can easily guide your load with an ergonomic handle that telescopes to where you need it. And when the job’s done, the whole wagon folds down to a compact size with the organizer wrap doubling as the carry bag. It’ll fit into your car trunk with plenty of room to spare.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!