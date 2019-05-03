Enjoy a game of horseshoes with your kids this summer for just $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Rubber Horseshoe Set for $11.19 Prime shipped. Normally $15, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2019 and is the best available. Horseshoes is an age-old game that is enjoyed by both young and old. AmazonBasics’ version is easy and portable with its rubber bases, allowing you to bring them to any outing or event this summer. Rated 4/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Rubber Horseshoe Set features:

Rubber horseshoe set includes 4 horseshoes, 2 rubber mats with posts, and 2 stakes

For use on hard pavement or soft ground surfaces; (use yellow posts or red stakes)

Offers portable, take-anywhere fun; sets up in seconds; provides everything needed right out of the box

Bright colors promote better visibility; fun for all ages; wipes clean with damp cloth

Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

