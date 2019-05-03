Backcountry’s Sunglasses Sale offers Oakley, Native Eyewear, Electric & more at 25% off

Backcountry takes 25% off select sunglasses including Oakley, Native Eyewear, Electric and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout is the men’s Oakley Prizm Polarized Sunglasses that are on sale for $152, which is down from their original rate of $203. Their blue lenses are great for spring and summer weather. Plus, they’re durable enough for sports, outdoor events and more. The polarized lenses let your see clearly too. However, if you’re looking for a versatile color option the Oakley Silver Stealth Prizm Sunglasses is a great option. They’re also on sale for $137. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

