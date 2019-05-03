Behringer’s U-Phoria Guitar/Mic USB Audio Interface for Mac at just $30 shipped (25% off)

- May. 3rd 2019 9:09 am ET

ProstarAudio (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB Audio Interface for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate at Amazon, B&H and Sweetwater, among others. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. Ideal for XLR mic setups on a budget, this interface will work with just about any DAW and your Mac right out of the box. Int supports 48 kHz resolutions, a +48 V-powered XENYX mic preamp, front-panel combo XLR/TRS mic/line input as well as a 1/4-inch jack. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s option was already one of the more affordable options on the market, even before the sale price. But if you’re looking for a simple guitar interface for your iOS studio, consider the IK Multimedia AmpliTube iRig guitar interface for just over $18 Prime shipped. For microphone setups, grab some AmazonBasics XLR Mic Cables from just $7 Prime shipped.

Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB Audio Interface:

The U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface from Behringer is a 2×2 USB audio interface that is capable of tracking your audio with a sampling rate up to 48 kHz. It features a single XENYX combination XLR/TRS microphone preamplifier with selectable 48V phantom power.

