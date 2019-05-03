Cheers to the Bubba Keg Stainless Steel 34-ounce Mug at its Amazon low of $6.50 (Reg. $19)

Amazon offers the Bubba Keg Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel 34-ounce Travel Mug in Licorice for $6.44 Prime shipped. Regularly $19, this is the lowest price we have tracked for this mug in any color. It’ll keep drinks hot for up to six hours or cold for as long as 24 hours. Double-walled vacuum insulation means this mug won’t sweat. It also features a flip-cap lid to protect your beverage from anything airborne. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This is such a stellar price for a travel mug of this size that it even costs less than this 5-pack of Bubba Reusable Straws at $9. Of course, if you prefer to (or must) use a straw, go that route and do the environment a favor. They’re made of BPA-free food-grade silicone.

Bubba Keg Vacuum-Insulated 34-ounce Mug:

Whether you’re spending time with friends and family poolside or burning the midnight oil, the bubba keg vacuum-insulated stainless steel travel mug, 34 oz., keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours or hot up to 6, and its larger Capacity means fewer trips for refills. A high-flow drinking spout makes enjoying your favorite frozen drink that much easier, while a flip-cap lid keeps out dirt, germs, sand, whatever. A silicone base pad prevents the stainless steel mug from clanking and sliding on hard surfaces.

