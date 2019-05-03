Satechi’s Apple accessory prices get slashed by up to 50% for Mother’s Day

Satechi is offering up to 40% off many of its Gold and Rose Gold products. Don’t use those colors? No problem, you can still use code MOM15 to slash an additional 15% off every product, including offerings already on sale. Our top pick is the Satechi iPhone Charging Stand in Gold for $16.99. Shipping is not included and varies based on the item and location its being sent to. That’s nearly 35% off the typical rate found at Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This aluminum charging stand prominently displays your phone and easily gives Twelve South’s HiRise a run for its money. With support for every Lightning-equipped iPhone model, it doesn’t matter if you rock an XS Max or SE. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Head below to find more of our top picks from the Satechi sale and be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the full discount.

Satechi iPhone Charging Stand features:

DISPLAY YOUR IPHONE – showcase and charge your iOS device from our sleek and timeless stand

HANDS-FREE ACCESS – easily make calls, use Skype, or play your music while your phone charges

SLIM, ALUMINUM DESIGN – features a durable yet sleek design, complemented with a brushed aluminum finish

SECURE METAL GRIP – equipped with a secure metal grip to secure your charging cable. Please note to only use original Apple iPhone charging cable (not included)

COMPATIBILITY – supports all iPhone models with port including iPhone XS Max/XS/XR, 8 Plus/8, 7 Plus/7, 6 Plus/6S/6 and 5S/5C/

