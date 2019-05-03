The Under Armour Sideline Jug will stay cool and keep you hydrated all day long: $19 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Sideline Water Jug for $18.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6+ off the going rate found at retailers like Under Armour and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With an incredible 64-ounce capacity, you’ll be able to fill this once and stay hydrated all day long. Thanks to double-wall foam insulation, this bottle can keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours. A flip-top lid prevents leaks and can easily be released with one hand using the built-in push button. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Cut costs and gain a straw when opting for Contigo’s Ashland Water Bottle at $15. Going this route means you’ll have to forfeit half of the capacity and insulation, but you can be certain that it’ll be easier to haul and drink out of.

Under Armour Sideline Water Jug features:

Double-wall foam insulated —keeps beverages cold for 12 hours

Leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation

Fold-down carrying handle with integrated fence hook

BPA free; 64 ounce capacity. One Size Fits All

