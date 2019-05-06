Cole Haan’s taking up to 75% off its Final Clearance Items from $50 + free shipping

- May. 6th 2019 12:42 pm ET

From $50
0

Cole Haan’s Final Sale Section gets a refresh with hundreds of stylish options at up to 75% off including dress shoes, sneakers, sandals and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Pinch Leather Weekend Loafers are a must-have from this sale. Currently you can find them for $70, which is down from their original rate of $100. Their slip-on design will get you out of the door swiftly and this style is very on-trend for spring.

For women, the Findra Sandals will be a staple in your wardrobe. You can wear this style with shorts, dresses, skirts and more. Originally priced at $130, during the sale you can find them for $60.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

