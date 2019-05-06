Cole Haan’s taking up to 75% off its Final Clearance Items from $50 + free shipping

Cole Haan’s Final Sale Section gets a refresh with hundreds of stylish options at up to 75% off including dress shoes, sneakers, sandals and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Pinch Leather Weekend Loafers are a must-have from this sale. Currently you can find them for $70, which is down from their original rate of $100. Their slip-on design will get you out of the door swiftly and this style is very on-trend for spring.
For women, the Findra Sandals will be a staple in your wardrobe. You can wear this style with shorts, dresses, skirts and more. Originally priced at $130, during the sale you can find them for $60.
Our top picks for men include:
- Pinch Leather Weekender Loafers $70 (Orig. $100)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford $120 (Orig. $300)
- ZERØGRAND Water Resistant Hiker Boot $120 (Orig. $300)
- Hamilton Grand Cap Toe Oxford $100 (Orig. $280)
- ZERØGRAND Stitch Out Chukka $150 (Orig. $280)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Findra Sandal $60 (Orig. $130)
- Tali Modern Bow Ballet $70 (Orig. $170)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Ballet Flat with Stitchlite $50 (Orig. $130)
- StudiøGrand Freedom Sneaker $50 (Orig. $180)
- Quinn Bootie $100 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
