Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Saucony & more from $35

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 40% off select footwear from Nike, adidas, Saucony and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s ASICS GEL-Contend 4 Running Shoes are currently on sale for $40, which is down from their original rate of $70. These shoes are great for your spring training whether you’re a runner or just lifting weights. They feature a cushioned insole and a supportive design that will help promote a natural stride. With over 230 reviews, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Saucony Triumph ISO 4 Shoes $50 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Shoes $100 (Orig. $120)
- ASICS GEL-Contend 4 Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $70)
- New Balance Fuel Walking Shoes $45 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Saucony ISO 4 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $160)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Crush Training $35 (Orig. $100)
- Reebok Trilux Run Shoes $35 (Orig. $80)
- Under Armour Speed Fortis Running Shoes $53 (Orig. $100)
- Nike Air Bella TR Training Shoes $55 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!