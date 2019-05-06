Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Saucony & more from $35

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 40% off select footwear from Nike, adidas, Saucony and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s ASICS GEL-Contend 4 Running Shoes are currently on sale for $40, which is down from their original rate of $70. These shoes are great for your spring training whether you’re a runner or just lifting weights. They feature a cushioned insole and a supportive design that will help promote a natural stride. With over 230 reviews, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!