Measure up to 230PSI w/ this digital tire pressure gauge for $14 Prime shipped (30% off)

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 230PSI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $13.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 6LEL9GDT at checkout. This is 30% off the going rate and is the best available. With support for up to 230PSI, you can use this tire pressure gauge to check large semi trucks or regular passenger cars; all with the great built-in digital display. Too much air? There’s an air bleed button to let the excess out while you monitor the pressure. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need to measure 230PSI? Pick up a 150PSI gauge for $7.50 Prime shipped. This lower-cost model from Etekcity doesn’t feature an air bleed button, but it’s a great option to keep in your car’s door when traveling.

Etekcity Digital Tire Pressure Gauge features:

ADVANCED ACCURACY: Accurate digital display with high precious of 0.1 PSI, 4 settings with range: 0-230PSI / 0-15.85Bar / 0-16.17Kg/cm²/0-1585KPA; use sensors to get more accurate readout, no more guessing with analog gauges

AIR BLEED BUTTON: Simply press the button to release extra air, easy to get the right tire pressure for accurate adjustment. Reduce tire wear and improve performance of vehicles, suit for car, truck, motorcycle, bike,etc.

LARGE BACKLIT DISPLAY: 36*14 mm blue backlit LCD display makes it easy to read tire pressure clearly even at night, the readout can also be hold after taking it off the valves for a short time, auto-shut off in 20 seconds to save power from 2 pre-installed AAA batteries

EASY TO REACH TIRE STEM: Designed with 360°rubber air hose & swivel chuck and 45°extender tip, heavy-duty nozzle can rotate to reach tire valves more easily & flexibility, and seals on valve stem well without leaking air while measuring

