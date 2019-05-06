Add AirPrint to your home w/ HP’s OfficeJet Pro AiO Printer for a 2019 low of $90 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 All-in-One Wireless Printer for $89.89 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s an average of $30 off the rate it has been fetching and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $10. With the ability to print, scan, copy, and even fax, this HP printer is a true all-in-one. Support for AirPrint allows easy flinging of documents from iOS and macOS with native printing support, allowing you to forget about fiddling with clumsy drivers or third-party apps. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Slash the overall expense by more than 50% when you opt for Canon’s PIXMA AiO Inkjet Printer at $40. You’ll forfeit faxing capabilities and half of the speed offered by the HP above, but the potential savings should not be overlooked.

HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 All-in-One Wireless Printer features:

Main functions of this HP color inkjet photo printer: copy, scan, wireless printing, AirPrint, two-sided duplex printing, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink.

Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone or iPad with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing

Built for business. Produce fast professional-quality color for 50% less than lasers, save paper, and handle more tasks without slowing down

