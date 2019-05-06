Scoop up Samsung’s USB-C 500GB External SSD for $88 shipped (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung T5 500GB External USB-C SSD for $87.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $100 or so, today’s deal offers nice savings and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This deal allows you to add 500GB of fast external storage to your bag. USB-C connectivity makes it a forward thinking option that’s compatible with modern offerings from Apple and many other PC manufacturers. Users can expect speeds to reach up 540MB/s. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Already have an extra SSD lying around? Turn it into an external using this $21 enclosure. Like the Samsung above, this will be USB-C friendly, turning your spare SSD into a fantastic MacBook companion.

Samsung T5 External SSD features:

Superfast Read-Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand

Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables

3-year warranty; Compatible with USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps), backwards compatible

Security: Samsumg Portable SSD Software requires Windows 7, Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks), Android 4.4 (KitKat), or higher. Older versions of the Windows, Mac and Android operating systems may not be supported.

