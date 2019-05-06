Enjoy 5 brightnesses & colors w/ TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED desk lamp at $23 (Reg. $35+)

- May. 6th 2019 5:00 pm ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with 1A USB Charging Port for $23.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 3MW4ACWF at checkout. Normally over $35, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This lamp is perfect for your bedside table or desk as it features great illumination with a built-in USB charging port. Offering five different color and brightness modes, you’ll be able to enjoy the perfect balance for any decor. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly and simple illumination, check out this $12 Prime shipped Simple Designs Home Desk Lamp. Though it doesn’t offer multiple colors, variable brightness, or a USB charging port, it’s perfect for a simple setup.

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp features:

  • Witness the perfect fusion of elegance and durability in a minimalistic touch sensitive design that’s Made to Outlast time as well as daily use
  • 25 light modes for any occasion: choose between 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K & 6000K cct with 5 different brightness levels each
  • Benefit from an energy-efficient LED panel that reflects the light sideways to minimize glare and eyestrain
  • A Memory Function You Won’t Forget: Choose one of the 25 possible combinations of CCT & brightness and get back to it instantly as soon as you turn the switch on. The lamp’s memory function retains preset settings and reboots accordingly
  • Built-in USB Port: Get more than just a lamp and get power when power is needed. Keep your devices at hand while charging with the built-in iSmart USB charging port

