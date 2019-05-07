This all cast-iron 5-piece cookware set from Lodge is down to $59.50 at Walmart (Reg. $80+)

Walmart is offering the Lodge 5-Piece Seasoned & Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set for $59.64 shipped. This set usually goes for upwards of $80 and is now at the best price we can find. For comparison, a very similar Lodge set regularly sells for as much as $100 and is currently on sale for $73 at Amazon with solid 4+ star ratings. This all-cast iron set includes a 5.5 Quart enameled dutch oven, 10.5-inch seasoned round griddle, 10.25-inch seasoned skillet and an 8-inch seasoned skillet. More details below.

If you don’t need the whole set, you can buy these pieces individually. For example, the Lodge Cast Iron 10.25-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet sells for $15 Prime shipped on its own. Or just forget the cast iron and save some cash with the 15-piece AmazonBasics Nonstick Cookware Set at just $48.

Lodge 5-Piece Seasoned & Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set:

An amazing compliment to any season, impress your guests with sumptuous soups and stews or delicious, buttery cobblers. This Lodge Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Dutch Oven is the perfect addition to your collection allowing you to marinate, refrigerate, cook and serve. Choose the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Dutch Oven next time you broil, braise, bake or roast in the oven. You can also use it to sauté, simmer or fry on any stovetop. Now let’s eat!

