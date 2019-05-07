Add LG’s 32-inch FHD Monitor to your desk for $170 (Save $50), more from $85

Amazon is offering the LG 32-inch FHD Monitor (32MP58HQ-P) for $169.99 shipped. That’s about $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is one of the lowest we have tracked. This 1080p display features an anti-glare panel that will help reduce eye strain. A screen size of 32 inches aims to make everything much easier to see, helping to keep you productive. Slim bezels on all sides make it a great option for setups that have multiple displays. Inputs range from HDMI to D-Sub. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Newegg is offering the ASUS 21.5-inch FHD Monitor (VS228H-P) for $84.99 shipped when coupon code EMCTATC55 has been applied during checkout. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This monitor is VESA mount compatible, allowing users to free up quite a bit of desk space. Inputs include DVI, HDMI, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

LG 32-Inch FHD Monitor features:

On-Screen Control

Black Stabilize

Screen Split 2.0

Resolution – 1920 x 1080

