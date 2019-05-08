This car jump starter is a must-have for traveling & it can charge your iPhone for $49.50 (Reg. $70)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Upgraded 800A/18000mAh Car Jump Starter for $49.69 shipped when you use the code PCMS6EOT at checkout. Normally $70, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you plan on going to the beach this summer or road tripping across the States, this is a must-have vehicle accessory. It can jump start your car, power your iPhone/iPad, and even has an LED flashlight to illuminate your surroundings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger is a great alternative at $22 Prime shipped. It’s more limited in its use, as it doesn’t offer the LED flashlight or jump-starting capabilities, but it’s perfect to keep your iPhone or iPad topped off when on-the-road.

GOOLOO 800A Jump Starter features:

Enough power to start most 12 volt vehicles (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) on the road! Works with V8 V12 V6 vehicles, motorbikes, boat, truck, watercrafts, SUV, ATVs, UTVs, Pickup and snowmobiles. It can be full charged in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months

