Less than $50 will put Amazon’s best-selling HP AirPrint AiO Printer in your home (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the HP OfficeJet 3830 AiO Printer for $49.89 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Spend 10 cents more to nab it at B&H or Best Buy. That’s $30 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. Having an AirPrint-capable printer at home is a convenience that I find worth the investment. If you’re used to downloading drivers, printing from a computer, or using a third-party app on iOS to fling documents, you’ll love how simple AirPrint makes things. Simply print a document from any app on iPhone or iPad and your new printer will magically show up after its been initially connected to Wi-Fi. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If there’s a chance you’ll ever need to use this printer while offline, you may want to grab Cable Matters’ $8 Cable. It’s USB-C friendly, making it a forward-thinking option for Mac and modern PC users. In addition to working with this printer, it will also work with scanners, label makers, and more.

HP OfficeJet 3830 AiO Printer features:

Main functions of this HP color inkjet photo printer: copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more

Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing

Print laser-quality documents and lab-quality photos from your smartphone or tablet

Optional quiet mode helps keep noise to a minimum

