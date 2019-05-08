Panasonic’s best-selling Cordless Home Phone System + baby monitor now $48 (Reg. up to $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Panasonic Corded/Cordless Phone System for $47.99 shipped. Regularly between $55 and $80, today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find, Walmart is still charging $80, for comparison. Along with the 3.4-inch high-contrast LCD display, this system features the base unit along with a pair of handsets. Features include noise reduction, talking caller ID, 7 hours of backup battery when the power goes out, built-in baby monitor and the ability to “register up to 250 numbers with one-touch Call Block.” This set is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,700 customers. More details below.

Another interesting feature here is the item finder integration. You’ll need to purchase the Key Detector separately for $20. It “lets you quickly locate misplaced keys with the touch a button on any of the system’s cordless handsets.” However, the Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phone System (KX-TG7875S) can “link up to two smartphones via Bluetooth to make and receive cell calls anywhere in the house” with no landline required. It will run you about double the price but it also comes with 5 handsets.

Panasonic Corded/Cordless Phone System :

EASY-TO-USE PHONE BASE – 3.4-inch high-contrast LCD easily adjusts back and forth for maximum readability. Illuminated keypad & buttons are easily seen in any landline telephone lighting conditions

ONE TOUCH TELEPHONE CALL BLOCK – Register up to 250 numbers with one-touch Call Block on base unit & cordless handsets. Compatible with Hearing Aid T-Coil (TIA-1083 Compliant). Optional Range Extender

ENHANCED CORDLESS PHONE SOUND QUALITY – Noise Reduction automatically suppresses background interference while enhancing voice tones for clearer conversation on the base unit & cordless handsets

