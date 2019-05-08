Elevate HomePod, Sonos, Google or Echo gadgets w/ this $5 Wali Outlet Shelf (Save 50%)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wall Outlet Shelf for $4.99 Prime shipped when coupon code FFY2SFYQ has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This mount is capable of holding devices that weigh up to 10 pounds, making it a solid option for HomePod, Sonos, and Echo devices. A sleek white appearance is sure to make it blend well in any space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve read some of my Echo Dot Diary posts you’re likely to know that I’m a fan of mounts like the one above. With fifteen Dots gracing my home, I’m quite familiar with how unwieldy these can look if they aren’t cable managed.

WALI Wall Outlet Shelf features:

Ergonomic Design: to create a 4.25″ width and 5″ depth extra shelf using the existing outlet and free up floor and countertop space.

Features: A sturdy platform supporting a maximum weight up to 10lbs (4.5kg).

Practical Elegance: Sleek modern design compliments any room and wall. Ideal for cell phones, Google Home Mini, Dot, Sonos One, power tools, toothbrush, and keys.

Flexible Environment: Simply replace outlet cover in the bathroom, kitchen, dorm room, bedroom, and garage or any wall/room

