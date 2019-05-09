Add Amazon’s Ergonomic Wireless Mouse to your bag for $11 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering its Compact Ergonomic Wireless Mouse for $11.01 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is within the best price we have tracked in 2019 for this color. Unlike many other mice, this option uses just one AA battery. Its black design offers a low-profile look and an included USB receiver makes for quick and easy pairing. Navigating the web is a breeze thanks to built-in forward/back thumb buttons. Rated 4/5 stars.

Have a computer with only USB-C ports? Use Nonda’s $9 Adapter to bridge the gap. Not only can you use it with this receiver, but it’ll also come in handy when other legacy devices need to be plugged in.

AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse features:

Compact wireless mouse allows for smooth, speedy navigating through large documents and web pages thanks to its forward/back thumb buttons and fast-scrolling, clickable wheel

Optical sensor works on most surfaces; ergonomic profile fits perfectly in the palm of the hand, ensuring comfortable use

