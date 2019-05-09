Killer design makes the Lenovo Armored 17-inch Backpack a great buy at $48 (Reg. $60)

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Armored 17-inch Gaming Backpack for $47.99 shipped when code BAGS20 has been used at checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off the typical rate and is one of the best offers we have tracked. If you’d prefer to buy from Amazon, the price just dropped there to about $51. Of all the backpacks I’ve seen recently, this one really stands out. A sleek gray and red design with plenty of room for all MacBooks and even 17-inch gaming PCs makes this backpack a fantastic option for most. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something a tad smaller, have a look at Lenovo’s Legion Recon for $40. It too sports a design that is sure to stand out from the pack. Enough storage for a 15-inch gaming PC means that each one of Apple’s MacBooks will fit in it.

Lenovo Armored 17-inch Gaming Backpack features:

Limitless storage potential – 3 compartments and 16 well-placed pockets give you the freedom to haul up to 17″ of tech and all the peripherals you can imagine

Maximum protection – you may need an umbrella, but your backpack doesn’t! with a Hard, weatherproof exoskeleton, you’ll be well-equipped for anything mother nature throws your way

Built for comfort – for your back: a compression-molded back panel providing airflow ventilation. For your shoulders: adjustable shoulder straps paired with a supporting chest buckle

