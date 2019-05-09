Multi cooker deals from $40 shipped: Crock-Pot Express 6-quart, Insignia 8-quart, more

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-quart Pressure Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. This model sells for as much as $100 at Best Buy and is now at the lowest price we can find. It goes for $70 or more at Walmart and from third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. It features a 6-quart pot, one touch cooking settings (pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam), an air-tight locking lid and comes with a steaming rack. Rated 4+ stars. More cooker deals and details down below.

While the 6-quart option above is more than enough to feed a small family, we also have some 8-quart options on sale down below. Kohl’s cardholders will also find a solid deal on the Instant Pot Duo 7-In-1 Pressure Cooker. Whichever you choose, the Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook is a great way to get loads of meal ideas (200 to be exact) for just $17.

More Pressure/Multi-Cooker Deals:

  • Crock-Pot Express Crock 8-quart $80 (Reg. $120) | eBay
  • Insignia 8-quart Multi-Function $40 (Reg. $80+) | eBay
  • Instant Pot Duo 7-In-1 $56 (Reg. up to $100) | Kohl’s
    • For Kohl’s card holders only
    • Apply codes MOM30, MOMSDAY10 and MAYMVCFREE
    • includes $10 Kohl’s Cash

Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker:

Make a multitude of menu options in this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker, which features a 6-quart pot for family dinners. Four one-touch cook settings let you pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam, while eight meal settings do everything from multigrain breads to homemade yoghurt. The air-tight locking lid on this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker offers safe operation.

