Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods w/ this $18 Prime shipped power dock

OLEBR (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 3-in-1 Charging Dock for $18.18 Prime shipped when you use the code CESJDGN3 at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This dock lets you easily charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in one convenient location. If you’re always fumbling for cords when you go to bed, this is a great way to simplify your evening charging routine. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up some Apple-certified MFi Lightning Cables for your new charger. And if you don’t have a spare Watch charger, be sure to grab one of those, too.

Olebr 3-in-1 Charging Stand features:

Patented silicone tray steadily holds iWatch 45 Degree with Nightstand Mode

Showcases your device for sturdy, hands-free interaction like Face Time or Skype, supporting for iPhone with different slim cases

