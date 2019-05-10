Pad & Quill just unveiled its new Herringbone fabric and full-grain leather iPad Pro cases. Starting from $100, the Cambridge iPad Pro case is available in both 11 and 12.9-inch designs and is receiving some special launch pricing. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad Pros, they feature premium materials, Pad & Quill’s 25-year warranty and will being shipping in late May. Head below for all the details.

When it comes to leather iPad Pro cases, Pad & Quill has some of the best on the market. The new Cambridge options feature UV-resistant, marine-grade nylon stitching, full-grain leather, a smart cover with magnetic on/off feature and an elastic strap closure. You’ll also find more than enough room to charge your Apple Pencil inside the case, interior pockets, a built-in vertical viewing stand and the signature of the artisan that built your case subtly placed in the case.

These new leather iPad Pro cases start at $100 regularly, but as we mentioned above, you won’t be paying that much for a pre-order today. Firstly, both the 11 and 12.9 inch models are marked down to $89.95 and $109.95 shipped respectively. But you can also knock an extra $15 off your total using code Cambridge15 at checkout. When it comes to the regularly $120 12.9-inch model, today’s deal amounts to roughly 20% off.

You can also choose to add some monograms to your new Herringbone fabric and full-grain leather iPad Pro cases. Although that will cost you an extra $10. You’ll find that option on the listing pages where you can choose your custom 3 letter personalization.

Pad & Quill Cambridge iPad Pro Cases:

We cut no corners in constructing these classic, refined, and durable iPad Pro cases. The upholstery fabric is supply soft and steely strong, the leather is full-grain American steer leather, even the stitching is marine-grade sail thread. A built-in self-propping stand, internal document pocket, and moleskine style extra-thick elastic band closure all fit in this one-of-a-kind protective case that adds less than a quarter inch to the thickness of the Pad Pro. Available for iPad Pro 12.9″ and 11″ in late-May, on sale now, and backed with our 25-year warranty, the Cambridge iPad Pro case is an instant classic.

