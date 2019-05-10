Xfinity Triple Play or Quad Play customers can get Apple’s 128GB iPad for just $120 ($429 value)

Comcast’s Xfinity is offering Triple Play or Quad Play customers Apple’s latest 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $5 per month for 24 months. That comes out to a total of $120 for an iPad that carries a $429 price tag. If you have Xfinity Internet, Preferred TV, Home or Voice (any three of the four) then you qualify for this promotion. This is a great way to get an iPad if you don’t already have one, or even just a spare one to keep around the house or use as a smart home controller.

If you’re picking up this iPad, keep it safe with a budget-friendly case or tempered glass screen protector. Just because the iPad is low-cost up front thanks to Comcast’s sale, you should still keep it safe and secure from potential damage.

Apple iPad features:

  • 9.7-inch Retina display
  • Powerful A10 Fusion chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • Supports Apple Pencil
  • 8MP camera with 1080p video
  • 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera
  • 802.11ac WiFi with MIMO
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Two-speaker audio

