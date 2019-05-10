Xfinity Triple Play or Quad Play customers can get Apple’s 128GB iPad for just $120 ($429 value)

Comcast’s Xfinity is offering Triple Play or Quad Play customers Apple’s latest 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $5 per month for 24 months. That comes out to a total of $120 for an iPad that carries a $429 price tag. If you have Xfinity Internet, Preferred TV, Home or Voice (any three of the four) then you qualify for this promotion. This is a great way to get an iPad if you don’t already have one, or even just a spare one to keep around the house or use as a smart home controller.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re picking up this iPad, keep it safe with a budget-friendly case or tempered glass screen protector. Just because the iPad is low-cost up front thanks to Comcast’s sale, you should still keep it safe and secure from potential damage.

Apple iPad features:

9.7-inch Retina display

Powerful A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Supports Apple Pencil

8MP camera with 1080p video

1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac WiFi with MIMO

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Two-speaker audio

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!