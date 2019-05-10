Zwipes Microfiber Cloths will keep your car shining this summer: 12-Pack from $9.50, more

Amazon is now offering the 24-pack of Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $11.27. But if you opt for Subscribe & Save, your total will drop to $9.58. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This package is normally closer to $13 or $15 and is now slightly below the holiday pricing from last year. Today’s deal is the best we can find. These “plush, super-soft microfiber cloths” are perfect for leaving the car streak-free this summer on top of usual cleaning tasks in the kitchen and throughout your home. They can also be washed and reused as much as you see fit. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. Head below for a solid deal on the 48-pack and more details.

We also spotted the 48-pack on sale from $18.16 Prime shipped. Just remember to clip the $1 coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $26.50 or more, this is the lowest price we can find. The AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are nearly the same and are also available for about the same price right now, in case you would prefer to take that route. You can also save a few bucks by opting for Subscribe & Save on these as well.

Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths:

Plush, super-soft microfiber cloths, ideal for cleaning tasks in the home, garage, office, and more

Constructed with 110,000 fibers per square inch, allowing you to clean with or without chemicals or detergents

Lint-free, streak-free cleaning; with a non-abrasive design that won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats

Absorbs eight times its weight in water, and dries in half the time of standard towels

