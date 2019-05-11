For $25.50, everyone needs Gerber’s highly-rated Truss multitool w/ sheath

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Gerber Truss Multitool with Sheath for $25.70 shipped. Normally $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Everyone needs a multitool, and Gerber makes some of the best. I’ve used Gerber products for many years, and their knives always stay sharp and the tools hold together. Plus, Gerber includes a lifetime warranty should anything break when using your new tool. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Just want a pocket knife? The Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife is just $11.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. As a #1 best-seller there, this is a great option if you need a backup blade. Want a different multitool? Check out our roundup from under $5 with multiple models to choose from.

Gerber Truss Multitool features:

An evolution of the original Suspension chassis, the Truss includes the benchmark features: all outboard tools, all locking tools, and spring-loaded pliers

New features to the Truss include: wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler

The low-profile sheath can be mounted vertically or horizontally on belt

The sheath is also MOLLE-compatible for those operators that require MOLLE vest or pack mounting options

The handle is constructed from one single piece of steel, allowing for additional strength in a slimmer design

The needlenose pliers are spring-loaded to lessen hand fatigue for the user

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!