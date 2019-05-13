Pick up this 2-pack of Milwaukee tape measures for just $11 at your local Home Depot

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee 25-Feet Compact Auto Lock Tape Measure with 16-Feet Compact Auto Lock Tape Measure for $10.97 with free in-store pickup. Normally, you’d pay $15 for the 25-foot model and $11 for the 16-foot one. If you’ve got summer projects on your to-do list, you’ll need a good set of tape measures. These Milwaukee models are auto locking so you don’t have to worry about stopping it from rolling back. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save nearly 50% when you opt for a single 16-foot model on Amazon for $6 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t give you two tape measures, and you’re limited to just 16-feet, it’s perfect for budget-friendly applications.

Milwaukee Auto Lock Tape Measure features:

Milwaukee Tape Measures are Nothing But Heavy-Duty. Featuring Nylon Bond Blade Protection and a 5-Point Reinforced Frame, they offer the Longest Life by resisting contamination wear and increasing protection when dropped. To increase productivity on the jobsite, Milwaukee Tape Measures feature fractional scale for easy reading and optimized hook designed for scoring. For added utility, Milwaukee Tape Measures have stamped steel belt clips and are lanyard ready.

