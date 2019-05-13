This rechargeable pocket lighter never needs a fuel refill for just $6 Prime shipped

In&out Lite Direct-us (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Electric Pocket Arc Lighter (ELY03) for $6.11 Prime shipped when you use the code MSUVL7NI at checkout. Normally closer to $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re planning on having outdoor parties this summer, use this electric lighter to light the Tiki torches or start the fire pit. Plus, when the lighter stops working, you just plug it in to recharge it and go. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter features:

Alumina ceramic lighters nozzle, 700V high voltage stable discharge without worry to melt, Flameless and smelless design, superior to the traditional lighter, provide a high-tech experience

Built-in strong powerful USB Rechargeble Li-ion battery and will provide over 300 ignitions on a full charge, and it can be connected to the charger of computer / mobile / power bank and any other standard USB port

Butane free, no threaten to your health; 10 seconds automatically shut down and the slide in and out design, prevent from the accident of children to touch, make your family life safer. (Note: USB interface doesn’t touch with water, otherwise it won’t be charged)

Windproof, compact and portable, can instantly light dry leaves, party candles, cigarettes and any combustible materials; best choice for outdoor BBQ Camping, traveling and for indoor, bar, and other social places

