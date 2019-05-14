Eddie Bauer’s kicking off its Memorial Day Sales with 40% off sitewide & deals from $21

Eddie Bauer’s Memorial Day Sale is here with 40% off sitewide as well as an extra 40% off clearance via code SUMMIT40. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Larrabee 9-inch Shorts will be a staple in your wardrobe for warm weather and they’re on sale for $36. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $60. These shorts feature lightweight breathable material and come in an array of color options. Also, be sure to pair the shorts with the Legend Henley Wash Pro Shirt that’s on sale for just $21. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Trailcool Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $33 (Orig. $55)
- Larrabee 9-Inch Shorts $36 (Orig. $60)
- Legend Wash Pro Henley Shirt $21 (Orig. $35)
- Voyager Bomber Jacket $77 (Orig. $129)
- Radiator 1/2 Zip Pullover $27 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Emmons Vista Long-Sleeve Shirt $42 (Orig. $70)
- Departure Amphib Shorts $36 (Orig. $60)
- Elysian Denim Jacket $54 (Orig. $90)
- Kick back 2.0 Jogger Pants $48 (Orig. $80)
- Movement High Rise Tights $45 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!