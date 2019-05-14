Eddie Bauer’s kicking off its Memorial Day Sales with 40% off sitewide & deals from $21

- May. 14th 2019 9:39 am ET

40% off
Eddie Bauer’s Memorial Day Sale is here with 40% off sitewide as well as an extra 40% off clearance via code SUMMIT40. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Larrabee 9-inch Shorts will be a staple in your wardrobe for warm weather and they’re on sale for $36. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $60. These shorts feature lightweight breathable material and come in an array of color options. Also, be sure to pair the shorts with the Legend Henley Wash Pro Shirt that’s on sale for just $21. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

