Enjoy a brighter garage w/ a motion-sensing 6,000 lumen LED light: $32.50 (Reg. $50)

ShenZhen Rise Harmony Technology (97% positive past 12-months feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6,000 Lumen Motion-sensing LED Garage/Shop Light for $32.63 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code YAHBWBY4 at checkout. Normally closer to $50, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. It’s quite hard to work in a dark garage, trust me. If you need to add some extra illumination to your garage or workshop, this 6,000 lumen LED light is perfect. The built-in motion sensor will not only help conserve electricity, but also makes it simple to turn on as you just have to walk in the light’s path. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash and keep your existing fixtures with this 4-pack of 4-foot LED bulbs at just $30 shipped on Amazon. This will go right into your existing fluorescent shop light and give you 3,000 lumens per bulb. You won’t get motion-sensing features or quite as much light output, but it’s a great way to get energy-efficient lighting in your garage without installing new fixtures.

Motion-sensing LED Garage Light features:

It features LED technology with 144 PCS top quality diodes that produce 100 lumens per watt,total 6000 lumens

With some sensors you have to flail your hands like a fool to engage it so this LED garage light solves that issue

The 3 aluminum led panel heads can be deformable. They can be folded up to 90 degrees, the widely 360 degrees illuminate area will meet your needs.

