This corner L-shaped desk would look good in your home office at $65 (25% off)

EPFamilyDirect (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the SHW Vista Corner L Desk in Nickel Silver for $64.91 shipped. Regularly close to $86, that’s around 25% off and the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon. It’s made of a steel frame with a powder coated finish and features a tempered safety glass top. This desk would fit nicely in most home offices or dorms. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t forget to get a comfortable chair to match, especially if you’ll be doing a lot of sitting. This AmazonBasics Classic Mid-Back Mesh Swivel Chair is $60 and rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

SHW Vista Corner L Desk:

L-shaped 3 piece corner computer desk saves space in home office, dorm room

Material: steel frame, powder coated finish, tempered safety glass

Assembly required, step by step instruction and hardwares included

Measures 51″ W x 19″ D x 28.5 ” H (51″ overall depth)

