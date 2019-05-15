Make wings, turkey, more w/ Farberware’s extra large deep fryer: $40 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Farberware 14-pound Extra Large Deep Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, it has a list price of $80 and similar models sell for around $70 at Amazon. This deep fryer is perfect not only for Thanksgiving turkeys, but also every-day wings, fries, and more as we head into summer. If you have big plans for outdoor cookouts with friends, this deep fryer will make you the hit of the party. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

The Dash Compact Air Fryer is a more budget-friendly and healthier alternative coming in at $37 shipped on Amazon. Though it can’t hold an entire turkey, it’s easy to make healthy food with this small countertop appliance.

Farberware Extra Large Deep Fryer features:

Extra large capacity hold up to 14lbs of food

Multi-purpose unit: fry, steam, boil

Electric, indoor fryer

Adjustable temperature controls

Large fry basket with hook to easily lift and drain foods

Glass viewing window in hinged lid

Easy-drain spout to drain oil during clean-up

