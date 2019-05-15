Joss & Main’s Staycation Sale livens up your backyard with up to 65% off furniture, decor, more

Joss & Main is having its Staycation Sale that’s offering up to 65% off conversation sets, dining tables, pool accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, orders of $49 or more receive free delivery. Create an outdoor oasis in your backyard with the Hearn Patio Chair with Cushions. This chair is currently on sale for $660, which is down from its original rate of $1,499. Its unique shape will stand out in any space and it features a 360-degree swivel design that’s perfect for moving out of the shade. Its aluminum frame is weather and rust-resistant to stay looking nice for years to come. Also, be sure to pair this chair with the Indoor/Outdoor Paisley Lumbar Pillow that’s on sale for just $27. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Joss & Main include:
- Hearn Outdoor Patio Chair with Cushion $660 (Orig. $1,499)
- Silke Patio Chair with Cushion $276 (Orig. $599)
- Jakarta Patio Sofa Sunbrella Cushion $1,080 (Orig. $2,892)
- Wood Planter Box $54 (Orig. $63)
- Corinne Plastic Adirondack Chair $360 (Orig. $896)
- Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow $27 (Orig. $40)
- Blaney 3 Piece Conversation Set $480 (Orig. $671)
- …and even more deals…
