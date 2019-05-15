Cover 4,000 square feet w/ Tenda’s Mesh Wi-Fi System for $90 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System (MW6) for $89.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate and is a price that’s only been beaten once before. This two-node combo offers coverage that can span up to 4,000 square feet. That’s enough to blanket most homes with enough reach to cover you while outside. Tenda pairs both nodes together prior to packaging, ensuring that setup is as simple as possible for customers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Placing your initial access point in a central location is a fantastic way to build out a mesh network. That’s what I did with this 50-foot Flat Ethernet Cable for $10. It was skinny enough to let me to hide it underneath baseboards and now I enjoy solid speeds throughout my entire home.

Tenda Nova Wi-Fi System features:

RELIABLE WHOLE HOME COVERAGE – Coverage up to 4,000 square feet. Nova’s mesh technology provides a lag-free experience by navigating your connection through the optimal band

PLUG AND PLAY – Straight out of the box, Nova units arrive paired to each other. Just plug in the cables, download the Tenda App and follow the instructions on your mobile device, let Nova do the work

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!