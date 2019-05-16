At $26, this best-selling 1080p dash cam is an excellent investment (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the APEMAN 1080p Dash Cam for $25.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped and code 6T3CGE6N has been applied during checkout. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’ve been looking for a cost-effective way to put a dash cam in your vehicle, look no further. This option can not only record 1080p footage, but can also shoot 12-megapixel photos. A 170-degree viewing angle ensures that you catch everything going on in front of you. With a rating of 4.4/5 stars from over 550 Amazon shoppers, it’s obvious why this is a best-seller.

If you don’t have an extra microSD card lying around, this $7 SanDisk will get the job done. It offers 32GB of storage, yielding roughly 3 hours of footage before the oldest recordings will start being purged.

APEMAN 1080p Dash Cam features:

C450 Dash Cam with maximum FHD 1080P supporting 4032×3024 photos, to let you enjoy 12MP high resolution video. Ultra Clear 3.0 inch LCD screen and 170° wide angle to enjoy more clearer and broader visual experience while driving.

