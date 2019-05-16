Score three Anker Stick-On Night Lights for $13.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering the 3-pack of Anker Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Lights for $13.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve seen beaten only once before. These night lights offer two brightness modes that allow you to find the perfect setting for your space. Motion can be detected using a 120-degree sensor, providing automatic lighting for better nighttime navigation. Ratings are light, but great so far at 5/5 stars. Eufy products are also very reputable.

If you’re not opposed to using outlets, you can grab four Eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Lights for $13 when clipping the on-page coupon. Despite being always plugged into electricity, each one of these are estimated to cost just 30 cents per year to operate.

Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light features:

TWO BRIGHTNESS MODES: Set the ideal amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: When light sensor perceives darkness, the motion sensor activates lighting when movement is detected.

EXPANSIVE FIELD-OF-VIEW: The sensor detects motion within a 120° angle, ensure the area you’re walking by is illuminated before you get there.

EASY INSTALLATION: Just stick the adhesive back to any surface to add instant and automated lighting.

