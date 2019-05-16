Columbia’s Carson Pass Backpack Diaper Bag is a must-have for $33 shipped (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the Columbia Carson Pass Backpack Diaper Bag in Black for $32.72 shipped. Regularly up to $45, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since December. This diaper bag backpack is perfect for the mom or dad on the go. It features a padded 15-inch MacBook compartment, a main mesh section for essentials and a pocket for bottles. It also has a heat barrier that helps to keep food and drinks cool, even when in the sun. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 120 reviews.
Also, be sure to pick up a Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys Toy at $4. This toy will help to keep your child entertained and can help soothe your baby’s gums. This Amazon Choice Teether is rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews.
Columbia’s Carson Pass Backpack Diaper Bag features:
- Easy access main compartment with multiple organizer pockets, pacifier pocket, and Ultra Safe wipe clean floor
- Secondary compartment with padded, elasticized tablet/accessory pocket. Fabric – Polyster
- Thermal bottle pocket with Therma-Flect radiant barrier (main compartment); Includes 2 exterior zippered pockets and 2 mesh pockets
- Portable, padded change mat with Ultra Safe wipe clean surface and white lined pockets protected by Microban
- Padded back and adjustable backpack straps with breathable mesh panels and reflective stitching
