Columbia’s Carson Pass Backpack Diaper Bag is a must-have for $33 shipped (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the Columbia Carson Pass Backpack Diaper Bag in Black for $32.72 shipped. Regularly up to $45, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since December. This diaper bag backpack is perfect for the mom or dad on the go. It features a padded 15-inch MacBook compartment, a main mesh section for essentials and a pocket for bottles. It also has a heat barrier that helps to keep food and drinks cool, even when in the sun. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 120 reviews.

Also, be sure to pick up a Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys Toy at $4. This toy will help to keep your child entertained and can help soothe your baby’s gums. This Amazon Choice Teether is rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews.

Columbia’s Carson Pass Backpack Diaper Bag features:

Easy access main compartment with multiple organizer pockets, pacifier pocket, and Ultra Safe wipe clean floor

Secondary compartment with padded, elasticized tablet/accessory pocket. Fabric – Polyster

Thermal bottle pocket with Therma-Flect radiant barrier (main compartment); Includes 2 exterior zippered pockets and 2 mesh pockets

Portable, padded change mat with Ultra Safe wipe clean surface and white lined pockets protected by Microban

Padded back and adjustable backpack straps with breathable mesh panels and reflective stitching

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!